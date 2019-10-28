Man shot to death in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot at the Courtyard Villas on Monday.

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies said they received the call at 1:45 a.m. about shots fired on South Rio Grande Avenue. When they responded to the scene, they found the man unresponsive.

According to a news release, the man was transported to Orlando Health, where he later died. Authorities have not released the man's name or any information on a possible suspect.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.



