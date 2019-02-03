Man sitting on Brevard County road dies in crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian who was sitting in the road.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on U.S. 1 and Barefoot Boulevard around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers said the driver, an 86-year-old man, was driving south on U.S. 1 in the outside lane south of Snug Harbor Way.

FHP said for an unknown reason, the pedestrian, Robert Tobianksi, 30, was sitting in the outside lane facing north.

Troopers said the driver's vehicle hit Tobianksi.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation. According to the report, no charges were filed against the driver.



