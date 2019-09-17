Man slain, woman pistol-whipped in Orange County home invasion

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was killed and a woman was injured early Tuesday during a violent home invasion in Orange County, according to deputies.

The fatal home invasion was reported at 1:16 a.m. in the 10400 block of Kingbrook Lane in the Williamsburg subdivision, south of State Road 528 between I-4 and John Young Parkway.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the home after shots were fired.

Deputies said three armed assailants entered the home demanded cash from the residents.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said. A woman was taken to the hospital after being pistol-whipped, deputies said.

No details about the culprits have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

HOME INVASION: Man dead woman transported to the hospital after being whipped @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/FGiaSLDl9f — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) September 17, 2019

