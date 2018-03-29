Man sought in attempted kidnapping, OCSO says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Sex crimes detectives are working to find a man who grabbed a 14-year-old Lockhart Middle School student as she walked to her bus stop Wednesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are offering a $1,000 reward in exchange for the man’s identity.

Officials released a composite sketch of the attempted kidnapping suspect Wednesday night. The man is wanted for questioning. He is accused of attempting to kidnap a child, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The grabbing incident took place about 8:20 a.m. in the area of Corena Drive and Satel Drive. The middle-school student broke away and reported the situation to her school resource officer about two hours later, deputies said. She was shaken, but is now in good condition, according to the release.

The man is described as thin, white, between the ages of 30 and 40, and about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a gray stubble beard.

The Sheriff's Office will have extra patrols in the area Thursday. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

