Man sought in series of indecent exposure incidents, sexual battery case

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police said they are looking for a man wanted in connection with three recent indecent exposure incidents and a sexual battery case.

The crimes all happened between Aug. 31 and Sept. 19 in or around the Indian River Bluffs neighborhood during the late night or early-morning hours, according to a news release.

Details about each incident were not immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the composite image or who has any information related to the crimes should call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-8477.

