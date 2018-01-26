Man steals car with 4-year-old girl in back seat, Winter Garden police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A man stole a car with a 4-year-old girl in the back seat Thursday afternoon and then ran out when he realized the child was inside, according to officials from the Winter Garden Police Department.

Police said the victim stopped at Cash Stop Pawn on West Colonial Drive around 2:35 p.m. and left his 4-year-old daughter in the back seat of his white Kia Forte with the engine running.

A man in an orange shirt walked in and out of the pawn shop and then got into the Kia and drove away, according to a news release. The victim said he ran after the vehicle.

The child said the man stopped the car at the entrance of Regal Point Subdivision when he realized she was in the back seat, according to authorities. The girl was not injured and has been reunited with her family.

Police said the carjacker is at large.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Winter Garden Police Department at 407-656-3636.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.