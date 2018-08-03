Man sucker-punched, shot while smoking pot, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was sucker-punched and shot Thursday night at an Orlando apartment complex, police said.

The incident occurred at the Rosehill Preserve apartments near Semoran Boulevard and East Grant Street, north of Orlando International Airport.

According to Orlando police, the victim was smoking marijuana with a person he knows at the complex when another man "came out of nowhere" and punched him.

The victim started walking to his car when he was shot in the shoulder, police said.

The victim drove himself to the hospital and was treated and released, according to police.

Police said a gold Toyota was possibly involved in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.



