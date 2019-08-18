Hunter airlifted after being bitten by alligator, officials say

A four-foot alligator was captured in the Humboldt Park lagoon on July 16, a week after it was first spotted in the water. (Chicago Park District via WBBM)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Fish and Wildlife officers responded to reports of an alligator bite Saturday night during a group hunt.

The man was hunting for alligators in the Three Forks Conservation area, officials said.

The man was attempting to bring the alligator into his boat, authorities tell News 6 that the alligator bit his arm.

After the attack, the man was flown to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Alligator season began Thursday and hunting can only be done from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m., according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Last year, 8,402 were harvested, 73 of which were caught in Orange County. The average catch was about 8 feet, 2 inches long.

