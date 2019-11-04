News

Man suffers traumatic injuries in Orange County industrial accident

40-year-old taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A man is injured in Orange County.

PINECASTLE, Fla. - A 40-year-old man suffered serious injuries Monday morning when a piece of machinery fell on him in Orange County, officials said.

The incident occurred on Pinecastle Boulevard, south of Orlando.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the worker was moving a tensile strength-testing machine, used to test webbing for parachutes, with a portable forklift when it toppled over.

Officials said co-workers were able to free the man, who was awake and talking when firefighters arrived.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. 

No other details have been released.

