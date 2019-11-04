Man suffers traumatic injuries in Orange County industrial accident

PINECASTLE, Fla. - A 40-year-old man suffered serious injuries Monday morning when a piece of machinery fell on him in Orange County, officials said.

The incident occurred on Pinecastle Boulevard, south of Orlando.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the worker was moving a tensile strength-testing machine, used to test webbing for parachutes, with a portable forklift when it toppled over.

Officials said co-workers were able to free the man, who was awake and talking when firefighters arrived.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No other details have been released.

Industrial accident: Pinecastle Blvd. 40-year-old man sustained traumatic injuries after a piece of machinery fell on him. Medic 5 is transporting to @orlandohealth Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/ufu4rr8YLi — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) November 4, 2019

#UPDATE Industrial accident Pinecastle Blvd./seriously injured worker was moving a tensile strength testing machine, used to test webbing for parachutes, with a portable forklift when it toppled over. Co-workers freed him and he was awake and talking when firefighters arrived. pic.twitter.com/f2OQLstwqZ — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) November 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.