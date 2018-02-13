Man wanted by FBI last seen in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The FBI is searching for a man wanted in connection with several armed sexual assaults in California, but who was last seen in Daytona Beach.

Authorities said they're searching for Greg Alyn Carlson, who was spotted in Daytona Beach in November 2017.

Carlson is wanted for his alleged involvement in multiple sexual assaults in Los Angeles, the FBI said.

He was arrested in September 2017 by the LAPD on charges of assault with intent to commit rape, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. He posted bond about three weeks later and was released from jail, officials said.

The FBI said Carlson is believed to have fled to a family home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and, sometime after left there with a stolen handgun, rental car and a significant amount of cash.

Carlson has indicated that he will not return to Los Angeles to face prosecution, the FBI said.

Carlson was seen in Hoover, Alabama, on Nov. 22, 2017, and, when police tried to stop him, he led them on a high-speed pursuit that was terminated by the officers due to the danger to the public.

He has since been seen in Jacksonville and Daytona Beach.

Carlson is a white man, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

He may be traveling in a stolen white, four-door, 2017 Hyundai Accent rental car with the South

Carolina license plate NKI-770.

Carlson may be in possession of a stolen pistol, the FBI said.

