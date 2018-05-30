Man who held girlfriend hostage calls victim from jail 47 times, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man arrested last week in DeLand on charges he held his girlfriend hostage at gunpoint faces new charges after deputies said he called her more than 40 times from jail.

Jeremy Floyd, 39, had been holding the victim against her will for days, after abusing her in their DeLand home, when the couple went to the DeLand Animal Hospital on Friday, deputies said.

On the way to the vet, Floyd again threatened the victim with his loaded handgun and threatened to kill her and her family, according to the report.

On her way back from the bathroom at the animal hospital, the victim handed staff members a note that said Floyd was armed and threatening her.

"Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don't let him know," the note read.

Floyd was arrested after staff called 911. DeLand police a found loaded firearm on the suspect.

The victim was treated at Florida Hospital DeLand for a head injury, a black eye and bruised arms. She told authorities Floyd threatened to kill her and the two struggled over his handgun, which was discharged inside their DeLand home. Two bullet holes were found in a hallway, which passed through drywall into another room, according to the arrest report.

Floyd, who has been in jail since Friday, called the victim 15 times Saturday, 17 times Sunday and 15 times Monday, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

“I understand you’re upset with me," Floyd said in a voicemail. "I’m sorry, I know you’re upset with me and I apologize about what I did to you. I’ll make it up to you. I apologize and I love you.”

The phone calls made from the Volusia County Branch Jail phone system violated Floyd's pretrial release conditions, which included no contact with the victim.

The 39-year-old is charged with assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a felon. Deputies said Floyd will remain in jail without bail due to the pretrial condition violation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.