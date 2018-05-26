VCSO: Volusia man arrested after girlfriend slips note to vet staff pleading for help

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Jeremy Floyd, 39, on Friday after his girlfriend slipped a note to staff at a veterinary clinic.

Deputies said the victim was beaten on Wednesday by Floyd, her live-in boyfriend. Authorities said Floyd prevented the woman from leaving home for two days, threatening her at gunpoint.

According to a VCSO press release, on Friday, the victim convinced Floyd to allow her to bring their dog to DeLand Animal Hospital. Floyd agreed, but he insisted on going with her and threatened her again with a gun on the drive there, according to the press release.

Officials said that while at the hospital, the victim slipped a note to a staff member that said "Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don't let him know."

Authorities said the Volusia County Sheriff's Office was called in because the domestic violence charges took place in the couple's home off of South Amelia Avenue. Investigators said that there were two bullet holes in the hallway of the home.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for a head injury, a black eye and bruised arms.

Deputies said they arrested Floyd on charges of domestic violence: aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and simple battery.

Floyd is being held without bail.

