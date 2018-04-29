Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man and woman were found fatally shot in an Orlando home Sunday morning in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Briarmoor Court at 12:38 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies said they found a 59-year-old man and 49-year-old woman fatally shot in a bedroom.

Several of the victims' family members were in the home at the time of the shooting, according to a news release. Deputies did not provide information on the relationship between the man and woman or their identities.

An investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting is ongoing.

