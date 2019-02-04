Man, woman found shot to death in Orange County apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man and woman were found shot to death early Monday at an apartment near International Drive in Orange County, deputies said.

The double shooting was reported at 2:11 a.m. at the Citi Lakes Apartments on Meadow Bend Loop in the tourist district of Orlando.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a disturbance and heard several gunshots inside an apartment.

Deputies entered the home and found a 50-year-old man and 24-year-old woman shot to death.

The Sheriff's Office said they are not searching for anyone in connection with the shooting.

No other details have been released.

