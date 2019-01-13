Man, woman injured in shooting at Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man and woman, both 29 years old, were both shot Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. at the Los Robles Apartments in Pine Hill on Silver Star Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said that the woman in the shooting was 28 weeks pregnant and the fetus died due to the mother's injuries. Both adult victims are in stable condition, according to authorities.

Authorities said that the victims were a couple and both parents to the unborn child.

Robert Colon lives nearby and saw the massive crime scene when he got off work Saturday night. Colon said his sister heard the commotion around 11 p.m.

"She heard gunshots and stuff. She said she heard it was a drive-by and it was quick," said Colon.

Authorities are not yet releasing information on what led to the shooting.

Deputies said earlier in the day, at this same apartment complex, a man attacked a second man, then stole his cellphone. Investigators say the suspect was eventually caught as he tried to leave the complex. The two incidents are unrelated, according to authorities.

"I don’t really have any words. Just be safe out here, start thinking about each other and keep it like that. One peace," said Colon.

Deputies are not yet releasing the victims name in the shooting.

