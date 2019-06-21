Margaritaville water park soaks Central Florida with immersive fun

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida's newest water park kicked things off with a splash during its grand opening Friday.

On your marks...get set...go to Island H2O Live!, now open and celebrating summer. pic.twitter.com/RGRxGXgS3S — Island H2O Live! (@IslandH2OLive) June 21, 2019

Island H2O Live is part of the Margaritaville Resort, which is located off U.S. 192 east of State Road 429.

Designers of the water park describe it as an immersive experience built around a social media theme.

"You can video yourself as you're going down the rides through our different cameras and then post it live on Instagram and your Facebook page and YouTube," CEO Art Falcone said.

Each attraction in the park is connected through a smart band, which guests can link through Island H2O Live's mobile app.

Guests at the park are encouraged to use the waterproof wristband to buy food, merchandise and communicate with park officials.

The smart band can also be used to play games that let you earn points for discounts on food and merchandise.

For James Baker and his family from Clermont, Friday's opening came just in time for their summer break.

"The boys are off of school and it's close by. They love the lazy river," Baker said. "They haven't gone on the big ones yet, so I'm trying to convince them to go on that, but they love it."

Designers of Island H2O Live said a feature will be coming soon to the mobile app that will allow guests to purchase front-of-line access.

The water park is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.through the beginning of August. Hours will vary during fall and winter months.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.