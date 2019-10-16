Closing arguments begin in Markeith Loyd murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - State prosecutors and defense attorneys on Wednesday will present their closing arguments in Markeith Loyd's murder trial.

During the proceedings, each side will sum up the evidence that was presented during the trial, which began Friday, and explain why the jury should either convict or acquit Loyd.

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, during an argument that occurred outside her family's home.

When court begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the jury will receive its instructions before each side is given 90 minutes to present closing arguments.

The jury should begin deliberating in the afternoon.

If convicted on a first-degree murder charge, Loyd could be sentenced to death.

Law enforcement officers, technology experts and witnesses were among those called to testify. Loyd took the stand for about four hours on Monday, detailing his relationship with Dixon and a variety of other topics.

The defense rested its case Tuesday after cross-examination was completed.

Loyd will face a second trial next year in connection with the death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

