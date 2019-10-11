Juror in Markeith Loyd murder trial raises potential issue

ORLANDO, Fla. - Prior to being dismissed for lunch Friday during Day 1 of the Markeith Loyd trial, a juror in the wrote a note to the judge about a possible problem.

The juror claims that a fellow juror had lied about where she worked.

Judge Leticia Marques said she will review the information during the lunch break.

Loyd is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. He will stand trial next year in Clayton's death.

If convicted, Loyd faces the death penalty.

Opening statements

Assistant State Attorney Ric Ridgeway started the trial with a near 14-minute opening statement.

"Markeith Loyd was determined to kill Sade Dixon. He did kill her and her unborn child ... and he is guilty," Ridgeway said.

Loyd sat silent as the state depicted the night Dixon was killed. He was wearing a pink button-downed shirt, purple tie and was not wearing his eye-patch. Loyd was blinded in one eye during his capture by Orlando police.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon started his opening statement with an expletive.

"My brother can whip your (expletive), said Lenamon, claiming that's what Sade Dixon said to Loyd. "And a few minutes later, Dixon's brother (Ron) attacked Markeith Loyd."

The defense said Loyd admitted to Dixon that he had slept with his ex-girlfriend.

"She then does something really stupid," Lenamon said. "She went up the stairs to her room to her lockbox. She opens the lockbox and takes a gun."

Lenamon said when Dixon pulled out a gun "he believes that in that moment she's going to kill him."

Loyd then pulled out his two guns, the defense said.

According to Lenamon, Ron Dixon intervened and got into a fight with Loyd.

"At some point, the gun discharged and hits the brother," he said. "Since Loyd didn't know where Dixon was or the other gun, he starts shooting and shooting and shooting and shooting."

The defense said Loyd was mad because he felt that Sade Dixon put him in a dire situation.

"He sent a text at 4 a.m. ‘You caused this. Angry at you and that's why I hit you,'" Lenamon said. You are going to hear all of this from Markeith."

Jury makeup

During the jury selection process, which began Sept. 27, more than 700 potential jurors were questioned. Several of them had to be excused because they admitted they couldn't remain fair as they hear evidence about the high-profile case.

A jury of 12 women and four men was seated Thursday.

The jury will be sequestered for the duration of the trial.

