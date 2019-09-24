Markeith Loyd's request for new judge denied

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Markeith Loyd's attempt to have a different judge oversee his upcoming murder trial has been denied.

Loyd's attorneys filed a motion last week claiming that Judge Leticia Marques was biased against Loyd because when she was trying a case involving his son, she ordered that he not have contact with his father.

The state responded to that motion saying that Marques based that decision solely off a doctor's recommendation.

Transcripts show Dr. Jacqulyn Olander testified on Jan. 25, 2018, that Loyd's son tended to act out after spending time with his father and the two had an unhealthy relationship due to Loyd's drug use and emotional abuse.

Jury selection is slated to begin Friday morning as Loyd faces trial in connection with the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. He'll have a second trial next year to face charges related to the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

During a pre-trial hearing Wednesday morning, the court will discuss the state's request for special jury instructions, a motion regarding the scope of opening statements and a motion to compel complete notice of mitigating circumstances.

