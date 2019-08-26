Here's what to expect from the prosecution during the Markeith Loyd trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As the first trial approaches for accused double murderer Markeith Loyd, the state is preparing its case.

On Monday, prosecutors filed a case management response outlining the witnesses that will be called and the evidence that will be presented as Loyd stands accused in the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

We also know one thing that won't be discussed during that trial: Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton's death. Judge Leticia J. Marques ruled in July that the state could present evidence that Clayton and Dixon were shot with the same gun but it cannot tell jurors that Clayton died as a result of the shooting or play surveillance video from outside the Walmart where the shooting occurred.

Right now, the Dixon trial is set to begin Sept. 30 and the Clayton trial is set for May 2020.

Here's what we know so far about the prosecution's Dixon trial plan.

Witnesses

Both familiar and unfamiliar names are included on the witness list. Notable testimony will come from Dixon's family, including her brothers, one of whom was also shot the night Dixon was killed, according to authorities. Several law enforcement officers are also scheduled to take the stand. Among them are Deputy Rachel Ward, who, according to authorities, performed CPR on Dixon and Orange County Deputy Chuck Ashworth who's listed in records as responding to the home on Lescot Lane where Loyd was taken into custody on Jan. 17, 2017. Takeisha Bryant, who alerted Clayton that Loyd was at Walmart, and Bryan Striby, who saw the shootout between Loyd and Clayton, are also on the witness list.

Evidence

The state will present evidence from both crime scenes, including body camera footage, projectiles, DNA and more.

Here's the state's evidence list for the guilt phase and penalty phase:

Crime scene photographs

Rachel Ward's body camera footage

Crime Scene diagrams

Wesley Avant's body camera footage

Projectiles/fragments from the Dixon scene – Markers 10, 12, 14

Projectile from front door of the Dixon scene – Marker SM1

Casings from Dixon scene – Markers 1-4, 7-9, 11, 13, 15, 16

9mm handgun from Dixon scene (including magazine and live rounds) – Marker 6

Sonogram video

Autopsy photographs

DNA standard from Sade Dixon

Projectile from Sade Dixon's body

Diagrams of Wal Mart scene

Photographs of store and evidence collected of Wal Mart scene

Projectile core from Marker P at Wal Mart scene

Projectile from Marker Q from Wal Mart scene

Copper jacket from Marker S at Wal Mart scene

Copper jacket from Marker T at Wal Mart scene

.40 casings from Wal Mart scene

Photographs of house at Lescott Lane and .40 firearm.

.40 firearm from Defendant's arrest

DNA standard from Ronald Stewart

DNA standard from Defendant

DNA swabs from trigger and grip of 9mm handgun at Dixon scene

Video of visitation with Defendant provided in discovery as exhibit #340

Letter written by Defendant found in house at which he was arrested.

Known fingerprints of Defendant (penalty phase)

Certified copies of Defendant's prior convictions and parole documents (penalty phase)

Certified copies of Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles documents pertaining to Defendant (penalty phase)

Timeline

Finding jurors who haven't already formed an opinion about whether Loyd is guilty will take two to three weeks, according to prosecutors. The guilt phase of the trial will take seven or eight days. If Loyd is found guilty, the trial will enter the penalty phase, which is when prosecutors will argue that Loyd deserves the death penalty. The penalty phase would take another seven or eight days.

It's important to note that these plans could change based on the defense's plan, which has not yet been submitted.

For all the latest updates on both of Loyd's trials, stick with ClickOrlando.com.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.