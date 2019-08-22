Markeith Loyd to appear in court for competency hearing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer will appear in court Friday to discuss the results of his mental health evaluation.

The competency hearing comes more than a week after Markeith Loyd's last court date, during which he spoke nonstop for about 20 minutes while repeatedly claiming he was innocent and that he had tried to turn himself in before the end of the nine-day manhunt on Jan. 17, 2017.

A judge granted Loyd's attorneys' request for the mental health evaluation, ordering that it be completed before the court rules on other motions, such as whether to combine the trials related to the deaths of Sade Dixon and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd's attorneys claim he's exhibiting signs of paranoia and delusional thinking.

Originally, Dr. Sandra Davis was slated to complete the evaluation, but it was reassigned to Dr. Sonia Ruiz for an unknown reason.

Ruiz's evaluation, which will not be made publicly available, will include her observations, findings, methods and opinion on whether Loyd has the rational understanding to consult with his attorneys. She must consider his ability to appreciate the charges against him and the legal penalties he faces and understand the legal process, among other things.

If Loyd is found incompetent, then Ruiz must recommend treatment and issue her opinion on whether he could be found competent in the future.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday. It will be livestreamed in the media player at the top of this story.

