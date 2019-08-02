Markeith Loyd seeks to combine murder trials, delay trial start to April

ORLANDO, Fla. - Attorneys for the Orlando man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police lieutenant are asking that his separate murder trials be combined, according to a motion filed Friday with the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court.

Currently, Markeith Loyd is set to have separate murder trials in the deaths of Sade Dixon and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. The trial connected with Dixon's death is scheduled to begin in September. Loyd's second trial is scheduled for May 2020.

Loyd faces the death penalty if convicted on either first-degree muder charge.

Earlier this month, Judge Leticia J. Marques ruled the state can introduce evidence and witnesses that establish the gun used in the shooting of Dixon and Clayton is the same gun and that Loyd was in possession of the gun when arrested. However, Marques ruled that the state will not be permitted to introduce that Clayton died as a result of being shot.

"The fact that defendant shot Debra Clayton to avoid arrest for Ms. Dixon’s shooting and then ran is all the State needs to establish," according to the judge's decision.

A motion filed Friday afternoon by Loyd's defense attorney asks the court to consolidate both cases. Loyd's attorneys say that because evidence will be presented in the first trial to show that Loyd allegedly shot Clayton with the same weapon Dixon was killed with, he would have to defend against Clayton's homicide twice, according to the motion, because the lieutenant's death was widely reported in the news media.

That motion was one of three filed Friday by Loyd's attorney, Terry Lenamon, who specializes in death penalty defense.

The second motion asked the judge to strike testimony given recently during the hearing to establish whether the state can present evidence during Dixon's muder trial about Clayton's shooting.

A witness who said they saw Loyd shoot Clayton testified at the hearing before the court's ruling. After their testimony Lenamon wrote in the motion that he discovered Facebook posts related to Loyd's arrest, including one said the state will “have to drop all charges against me and wipe the one felony off my record if they want my testimony” against Loyd.

Other posts said detectives thw witness spoke to would help the witness with his own criminal case "because I’m helping them so much ... but it also makes me a marked man around the area I work in cuz [Loyd] has a lot of pull in that area.”

Lenamon wrote in the motion, that the "Facebook posts seriously undermine the veracity (of his) testimony which this Court relied on in determining that the evidence of Sgt. Clayton’s shooting should be

admitted as evidence of Defendant’s consciousness of guilt."

The third motion asks the court to move Loyd's September trial date for the charges related to Dixon's death to April 2020.

