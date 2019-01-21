Martin Luther King Jr. honored at 'Pappy' Kennedy Prayer Breakfast

ORLANDO, Fla. - The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored Monday in Central Florida.

Local leaders paid tribute to King at the 28th Annual Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy Prayer Breakfast. Kennedy was the first African-American city commissioner in Orlando.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings attended the event, saying people like King and Kennedy paved the way for him.

“I am standing on the shoulders of men and leaders who fought for equality of all people,” Demings said.

Demings said Kennedy endured a tragic loss growing up that not many people know about.

“His parents were robbed and killed on a subway in Pennsylvania, when Commissioner Kennedy was about 4,” Demings said.

Kennedy lived with his grandmother and eventually went on to become an Orlando commissioner.

Kennedy's granddaughter, Moriah Johnson, said if he were alive today, he would like to see more done in the community.

“We can definitely improve as a community, minority people community-building, just reaching a hand back and bringing our people up,” Johnson said.

Johnson said more work needs to be done in getting more minorities in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

She feels her grandfather and King shared similarities.

“Pioneers. They are both similar in that way, staying true to who they are, speaking to the masses, not keeping it to themselves and sharing their gift to the world,” Johnson said.

