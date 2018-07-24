Masked gunmen steal cash, gold chains during Apopka home invasion

APOPKA, Fla. - Three masked men broke into an Apopka home early Tuesday and held three residents at gunpoint while stealing cash and personal items, according to one of the victims.

The armed home invasion happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Geneva Way.

A man told News 6 reporter Ezzy Castro that he, his fiancee and his roommate were in the house when the assailants broke a window to access a nearby door.

The man said his roommate got into a fight with one of the culprits and was injured. The roommate was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The intruders stole gold chains and money, according to the victim.

Apopka police said they're investigating a report of a home invasion, but have not released any details.





Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.