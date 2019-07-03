Massive holes swallow semis at Orange County business

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two massive possible sinkholes swallowed numerous semitrailers early Wednesday at an Orange County business.

The holes opened around 1 a.m. at C&A Trucking at 11762 Boggy Creek Road, just north of Wetherbee Road near Orlando International Airport.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the business and discovered a large fracture in the ground between two lakes. Several large construction vehicles fell into the fracture, deputies said.

No injuries were reported.

[PHOTOS: Holes swallow semis at business | RAW VIDEO: Sky 6 flies over destruction]

The property manager alerted the business owner.

"The guard called me and I said, 'Wow,'" the owner said. "It's terrible. Terrible."

Officials said it's not known what caused the holes to open. The owner said the draining of a lake on a nearby property might be the cause.

The state environmental protection division will investigate.

No other details have been released.

Two massive possible sinkholes swallow numerous semitrailers at an Orange County business.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.