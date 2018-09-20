Student pilot breaches commercial jet at Melbourne airport, officials say

News

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A student pilot made unauthorized access to a commercial jet early Thursday at Orlando Melbourne International Airport, prompting officials to close the airport, authorities said.

The incident took place in a maintenance area of the airport at 1 Air Terminal Parkway in Melbourne.

The student was apprehended, but his intentions are not known, according to airport spokeswoman Lori Booker.

Authorities conducted a security sweep of the entire airport, which reopened around 7 a.m., according to Booker.

Video from News 6 helicopter Sky 6 showed police searching a vehicle at the airport.

No other details have been released.

