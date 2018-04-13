Motorcyclist at hospital recognizes road-rage driver who hit him, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A motorcyclist receiving treatment at the hospital for injuries from a road-rage incident recognized the person who intentionally hit him who was also at the hospital for an unrelated reason, according to officials with the Melbourne Police Department.

The victim told police he was on his motorcycle on Friday at 4:14 a.m. at Brevard Avenue and South Babcock Street when the driver of a Brown Kia four-door vehicle, later identified as Alandra Ramirez, 22, started arguing with him. The road-rage incident continued throughout the city of Melbourne, according to the arrest report. At 14 South Babcock Street, Ramirez sped up and intentionally hit the read of the victim's motorcycle. The Kia hit the bike hard enough that the bumper was lodged in the rear tire of the motorcycle, police said. The victim said Ramirez fled the scene.

The victim was knocked off his motorcycle, injuring his stomach, left hand and face. Police said while the victim was at the hospital later that day, he recognized another patient as Ramirez, the woman he said hit him. She was there receiving treatment for an unrelated incident, according to the report.

Witnesses and physical evidence also led police to believe Ramirez was the driver.

Ramirez was arrested Friday and is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She is in the Brevard County Jail Complex held on a $15,000 bail, jail records show.

