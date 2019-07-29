Melbourne man attacked FPL employees working on transformer in his yard, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 39-year-old man who police said attacked two Florida Power & Light workers as they attempted to fix a transformer on his property, was jailed over the weekend, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

No motive was given for the confrontation.

Stephen McGuire was charged with two counts of battery after Melbourne police were called Saturday to a home in the 2500 block of Village Park Drive.

The FPL workers told officers they were walking in the backyard about midnight when they were approached by McGuire. The workers told officers McGuire was cursing as he pushed one of them in the chest.

McGuire then struck one of the workers, grazing his lower chin and knocking off his hard hat during the confrontation, reports showed.

Police said McGuire then told the workers to leave his property. He told one of them he "was not walking out fast enough," before kicking the man in the lower back area, reports showed.

Police arrested McGuire and transported him to the Brevard County Jail Complex.

He was being held on a $2,000 bond. A court hearing was set for Aug. 14.

