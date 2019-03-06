Video shows Melbourne organ donor's last ride before saving patient's life

A touching video of a 27-year-old Melbourne man who is about to pass on the gift of life to another patient is going viral. (Image: Shebna Dorsey)

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A touching video of a 27-year-old Melbourne man about to pass on the gift of life to another patient is going viral.

The video shows dozens of friends, family, fellow riding brothers and hospital employees at Melbourne’s Holmes Regional Medical Center lining the walls to say one final goodbye to motorcyclist Andrew Dorsey before his organs are donated.

Dorsey was involved in a motorcycle crash last month while going to a company picnic in Palm Bay. He was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center before he was placed on life support later that night.

According to a news release, the investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing.

Dorsey’s mother, Shebna, continuously posted on Facebook to update friends on her son’s condition. As Dorsey's condition worsened, his mother asked doctors to find other patients in need of organ donations.

Within a few hours, doctors found a patient who needed both a heart and a kidney. The transplant team at the hospital and the members of the intensive care unit planned what they called a "walk of honor" for Dorsey to say their goodbyes and celebrate the fact that he would be helping people by giving forward his healthy organs, his mother wrote online.

The 1:50 video has been viewed more than 40,000 times on social media in two days. Now, friends and strangers have reached out to Dorsey’s mother to tell her what an inspiration her son was.

“I have now decided to be an organ donor. Andrew was a hero in my eyes,” a comment on the video read.

Joseph Nitti, one of Andrew’s best friends, posted a photo of his donor registration card online.

Nitti said Dorsey always pushed him to be better, and that he was able to learn an important lesson through this situation.

"There’s always a way to help,” Nitti said.

A GoFundMe account was created in Dorsey's name to help with medical expenses. The page can be found with the hashtag #AndrewStrong.

A celebration of life for Andrew is scheduled to take place at The Salty Fox in Melbourne Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.