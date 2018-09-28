Melbourne police officer injured in crash on Babcock Street, troopers say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne police officer was seriously injured Thursday night when her patrol vehicle was involved in a crash with another car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a Mazda car was driving north on Babcock Street and the police officer was driving her patrol car south when the Mazda attempted turn left onto Florida Avenue hitting the front of the patrol car as the officer drove through the intersection.

The front right of the Mazda hit the front left of the police car, troopers said.

The 24-year-old police officer was listed in serious condition at Holmes Regional hospital. The 18-year-old driver of the Mazda suffered minor injuries, according to the crash report.

The crash remains under investigation.

