Melbourne police supervisor injured in downtown street brawl

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne police supervisor remains off duty pending medical treatment after he was injured during a large late-night downtown street brawl, Cmdr. Marc Claycomb said.

News 6 partner Florida Today reported the melee occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday on New Haven Avenue, between Municipal Avenue and the railroad tracks.

Claycomb said two groups of people clashed in the street, drawing dozens of onlookers — and at least one person was punched in the face.

The police supervisor suffered an injury while trying to pull combatants apart, he said.

Police arrested three people:

Christopher Underwood, 25, of Palm Bay was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly intoxication.

Gregory Blocker, 18, of Melbourne was charged with disorderly conduct.

Contessa Peacock, 27, of Melbourne was charged with resisting an officer without violence.

The Saturday skirmish “carried on from one side of the street to another across two active and busy lanes of traffic,” an arrest affidavit shows.

Bystanders approached officers, engaged in verbal cheers and bantered with perpetrators and police alike — making it very difficult to restore order, the affidavit states.

"If you're going to go out and enjoy yourself, do so responsibly," Claycomb said Wednesday.

"If you're having an emotional-based response to something, and law enforcement is present and giving you clear direction, follow it," he said.

Claycomb said a second Melbourne police officer sustained a minor injury, but did not miss any work shifts.

