Men accused of stealing cars, fleeing arrest face judge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of stealing two vehicles and speeding through multiple counties as authorities tracked his movements by air was ordered to be held without bond during a court appearance Thursday morning.

Orange County deputies said Wednesday's incident began when they saw a stolen truck in the area of East Colonial Drive and Avalon Park Boulevard. As authorities followed the vehicle without their lights activated, the occupants parked the truck and got into a white Dodge Charger.

Jacob Scott, 22, was driving the stolen Charger, with two passengers: a 13-year-old boy and 19-year-old Roil Cambio, according to the affidavit.

Sky 6 video from the incident showed the Charger speeding on State Road 520 as authorities tracked it by air.

Records show Scott bailed out of the Charger and hopped onto a stolen motorcycle. The two other suspects ran away but were eventually caught, according to authorities.

Deputies said Scott was arrested around 11:40 a.m. in the 16300 block of East Colonial Drive, where he abandoned the motorcycle.

Scott and Cambio are both facing multiple charges of grand theft. Cambio's bond was set at $11,450 on Thursday. Court records show Scott has gone to jail at least three times since January.

A judge on Thursday placed the 13-year-old, who faces charges of burglary of a dwelling and trespassing on an unoccupied conveyance, on 21 days of home detention. His next court hearing is May 28. The judge also ruled that the boy cannot have any contact with Scott or Cambio.

