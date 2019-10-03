Men smiled while claiming to have bomb in car at airport, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A trio of men were laughing and smiling as they told an employee they had a bomb in their car at an Orlando International Airport parking garage, according to the Orlando Police Department.

A Budget Car Rental employee was in the B garage Wednesday evening scanning stickers for car when the driver of a Hyundai Kona told her not to scan the sticker because the car was from Advantage Rental, but the employee was confused because he gave the wrong floor number for that rental facility, the incident report said.

As she examined the rental paperwork, one of the two men in the back seat said the car had a bomb in it, records show. Police said the man was laughing and smiling when he made the comment.

The employee immediately reported the man's comment to police and the Greater Orlando Airport Authority.

A search was conducted of the vehicle and no bomb was located. The men were gone by the time authorities arrived, according to the report.

Police said the incident did not affect flights at the airport.

