Michelle Parker's parents denied request to see grandsons with law they helped pass

ORLANDO, Fla. - After working to pass a Florida law allowing grandparents visitation rights, the parents of a missing Orlando woman were denied their petition to see their twin grandsons. A judge upheld the decision in appellate court this week.

Michelle Parker has been missing since 2011. Her twin boys live with their father, Parker's ex-fiance, Dale Smith, the only person of interest in the missing person's case.

Parker's mother, Yvonne Stewart, was an advocate for the 2015 legislation that established visitation rights for grandparents under certain circumstances, including if both parents are dead or missing, or if one of the parents is dead and the other parent is a convicted felon.

After the legislation was signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott, Stewart was among the first to file a petition under the new law to see her grandchildren.

In 2016 an Orange County judge dismissed the Stewart's petition to see her 10-year-old grandchildren. Stewart said on Sunday in a Facebook post that an appellate court judge upheld the 2016 decision.

“I hate how hard we worked to get the law passed only to never speak one word in court,” Stewart wrote.

Stewart said she will now have to wait until 2024, when the twins are 18, to see them.

"Know that your mom didn't abandon you," Stewart said on Facebook. "You were all, including Austin, your older brother, her main priorities and she loved you all to the moon. So, so sorry you had to grow up without knowing her or any of us and there (are more than) 50 family members and friends also waiting."

Parker, who was 33 when she vanished, would be 40 years old on Jan. 20.

The mother of three was reported missing in November 2011. One of the last times the young mother was seen alive was with Smith on an episode of "The People's Court," recorded Nov. 17, 2011. Records show the couple had a history of domestic violence before separating.

Smith was convicted of felony battery and has been charged with other crimes, records show.

Smith was never charged with crimes related to Parker's disappearance.

