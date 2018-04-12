Mims man arrested in New Year's Day shooting death

Richard Blankenship, of Mims, is charged with second-degree murder.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 54-year-old man was arrested on a warrant Thursday in connection with the New Year's Day shooting death of a Mims man.

Officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Quail Haven Drive at 8 p.m. on Jan. 1 for a 911 call that indicated someone had been shot.

Richard Todd Blankenship told deputies he shot Terence Irwin in self-defense after the victim attacked him, according to a news release.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports the two men were arguing about fantasy football before the shooting.



After the fight turned physical, the suspect retrieved a revolver and shot 63-year-old Irwin in the face, reports the Florida Today.

Irwin was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The Brevard County Medical Examiner determined Irwin's death was a homicide.

Blankenship is charged with second-degree murder and was booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex. He is held without bail.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to please call Agent Wayne Simock of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.