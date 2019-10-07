Minimum wage to be increased to $15 for city of Orlando employees

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - By 2021, all city of Orlando employees will earn at least $15 per hour.

The City Council voted on Monday in favor of the proposal to increase the minimum wage for all full-time, part-time and seasonal city of Orlando employees. Those who aren't currently earning at least that amount will see incremental increases during the next few years.

Wages will jump from $13 per hour in 2019 to $14 in 2020 and then $15 per hour by 2021. City workers who already make at least $15 per hour will also receive a slight raise.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said last week that he's been pushing for years to get this measure approved.

“If somebody has to work two jobs to simply make a living wage and put food on their table, it’s a very difficult situation,” Dyer said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.