News

Minimum wage to be increased to $15 for city of Orlando employees

City Council votes in favor of increase

By Adrienne Cutway - Web Editor
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - By 2021, all city of Orlando employees will earn at least $15 per hour.

The City Council voted on Monday in favor of the proposal to increase the minimum wage for all full-time, part-time and seasonal city of Orlando employees. Those who aren't currently earning at least that amount will see incremental increases during the next few years.

More News Headlines

Wages will jump from $13 per hour in 2019 to $14 in 2020 and then $15 per hour by 2021. City workers who already make at least $15 per hour will also receive a slight raise.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said last week that he's been pushing for years to get this measure approved.

“If somebody has to work two jobs to simply make a living wage and put food on their table, it’s a very difficult situation,” Dyer said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.