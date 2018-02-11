Teen injured in jet ski accident on Lake Whitney, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital after crashing the jet ski he was riding into a boat dock on Lake Whitney, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the teen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the jet ski the teen was riding was owned by a friend of his family's.

No other details were immediately released.

