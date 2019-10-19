Missing, endangered Palm Bay woman could be in Tampa

PALM BAY, Fla. - A schizophrenic Palm Bay woman who is considered missing and endangered could be in Tampa, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police said Janay Ruby Campbell, 24, was last seen when she left her Palm Bay home on Oct. 9. She does not have her medication with her, a news release said.

Family members said Campbell has been sending strange text messages that have led them to believe she could be having a schizophrenic episode or that she could harm herself.

Campbell is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. She was last seen driving a blue 2004 Toyota Solara bearing Florida license plate number LYAR28.

Anyone with information concerning Campbell's whereabouts is asked to contact their local authorities.

