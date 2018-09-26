Missing Florida teen found alive after 4 days doing well

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A teen who was found alive in Flagler County four days after he was reported missing is doing well and had a Whopper from Burger King, sheriff's officials said.

Rickey Wheeler, 17, who suffers from muscular dystrophy and was in need of medication, disappeared Friday from the Madison Green apartments in Palm Coast.

He was found alive Tuesday, about an hour after some of his clothing items were found in a wooded area of the city.

A group of close to 100 volunteers, as well as law enforcement officers from several agencies in the Central Florida area, were searching for Wheeler when they found clothing he had been wearing.

A bloodhound named Putnam from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office found Wheeler on an embankment. Although he was dehydrated and covered in bug bites, he was awake and coherent as he spoke with officers and even greeted the dog that found him.

Wheeler was taken to Florida Hospital Flagler, where he continues to recover.

Officials are scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the incident.

