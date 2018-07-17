Missing man found dead in Orange County retention pond, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 24-year-old Osceola County man was found dead in a retention pond days after he was reported missing, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Mohamed Saddam was found the afternoon of July 9 in a body of water near a Walgreens on Landstar Boulevard in Orange County. His family had reported him missing July 5.

No foul play is suspected, but his cause of death is still under investigation.

Deputies said Saddam was identified using dental X-rays after his family saw reports about an unidentified body being found in a pond.

