Missing Miami teen could be related to Titusville Amber alert

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Miami-Dade police have upgraded a 17-year-old girl's missing persons case to a missing and endangered case after Titusville police said the teen matches the description of a girl who witnesses saw forced into an SUV Tuesday morning.

Few details are known about the girl who appeared to be 12-15 years old, who multiple witnesses saw being pulled into a charcoal-colored SUV. An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for the unidentified girl.

Titusville police said Miami-Dade officials believe the Amber Alert case could be related to Daina Bellegarde, of Miami, who was last seen on May 7.

Officials with the Titusville Police Department said they were first made aware of Bellegarde's case early in the investigation, but a witness initially said that Bellegarde did not look like the girl she saw forced into the SUV.

On Thursday, the witness changed her mind and said Bellegarde could be the girl she saw.

"While we cannot discuss Miami’s case, we can speak for ourselves in that there is interest on both sides to find out if the girl forced into a vehicle in Titusville could be the missing girl from Miami," Titusville Police Chief Todd Hutchinson said.

Police officials said they've received multiple tips about the Amber Alert in Titusville and they encourage the public to come forward with information by calling 800-424-TIPS.

"We continue to get tips in on the Titusville Amber Alert. However, we are increasingly convinced that there is someone out there who could give us the information we need to solving this possible abduction," Hutchinson said.

