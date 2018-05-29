Missing Miami teen once linked to Titusville abduction found safe

ORLANDO, Fla. - A missing Miami teen once believed to be linked to an abduction in Central Florida has been found safe, officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Monday canceled an alert for 17-year-old Diana Bellegarde.

Investigators have not released details about her recovery.

Police in Titusville had been investigating whether Bellegarde was the same girl witnesses saw being forced into a car earlier this month on Barna Avenue.

Officers later said they didn't find any evidence of a connection.

