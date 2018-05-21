Missing Miami teen unrelated to Titusville Amber Alert, authorities say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A missing 17-year-old girl from Miami is likely not the same teen for which authorities issued an Amber Alert last week following multiple witnesses seeing the unidentified girl forced into an SUV in Titusville, police said.

A girl, estimated to be 15 years old, was last seen at 8 a.m. on May 15 in the 1600 block of Barna Avenue near Kings Court in Titusville. Police said she was pulled into a vehicle by an unknown person.

Last week, Titusville detectives followed a lead out of Miami-Dade County after police in South Florida contacted them about a missing person's case for 17-year-old Daina Bellegarde. The missing teen and the girl in Titusville shared similar features as those described by witnesses.

The unidentified person was described as a black girl who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has brown eyes and dreadlocks with one white stripe in her hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.

Titusville police said they now believe the two cases are unrelated.

"Our investigators are no longer in contact with officials in Miami, and there is no evidence or active lead on any connection between our two cases," Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said in an email.

Hutchinson said Titusville detectives have followed many leads, but that none of them offered any clues to the girl's identify or the dark gray SUV she was seen being forced into.

"Despite the significant media attention on the possible link of a missing Miami girl to the possible abduction of a girl in Titusville on May 15, our investigators have received no tips on the missing Miami girl," Hutchinson said.

The case remains an open investigation with no active leads, he said.

Titusville police continue to ask anyone with any information about the Amber Alert to call them at 800-424-TIPS.

