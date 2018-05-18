South Florida authorities take lead in Titusville Amber Alert investigation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Critical questions pertaining to an Amber Alert issued Tuesday might now be answered by authorities in Miami.

Titusville police said South Florida authorities are now leading the investigation, trying to find a connection to what appears to be the strongest lead thus far.

Titusville police said detectives are wondering if a sketch of a possible kidnapping victim on Barna Avenue is the same girl reported missing since May 7 from Miami.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said no one has found 17-year-old Daina Bellegarde, described as a frequent runaway.

Thursday night, Titusville police said Tuesday's Amber Alert might have a connection.

A witness and 911 caller on Barna Avenue gave a description that resembled the South Florida case.

"She was a black girl. She had a light color blond weave in her hair. She was a little on the heavier side," the caller told the 911 operator.

Vicki Smith lives at the Barna Avenue and Kings Court intersection where the possible abduction happened.

"It's just still mysterious, wondering if it's the same girl," Smith said. "My first thought was if for some reason she escaped somehow and she happened to be here, why she didn't call the police or something? I don't know why she would be on the road," she said.

If the road she traveled brought her to Titusville from Miami, and if she's endangered, the local community and statewide authorities hope this does not end tragically.

"You hope you find her safe and she can get reunited with her family, if her family's in a safe spot," Smith said.

Titusville police continue to ask anyone with any information about the Amber Alert to call them at 800-424-TIPS.

