Amber Alert issued after girl forced into SUV in Titusville, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a girl who was last seen being pulled into an SUV in Titusville, according to officials.

The alert was issued Tuesday morning for the girl, who appeared to be about 15 years old. Her name is not known, Titusville police said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the girl was last seen at 8 a.m. in the 1600 block of Barna Avenue near Kings Court in Titusville. Police said the girl she was pulled into a vehicle by an unknown person.

The vehicle is a newer model, charcoal-colored SUV with an unknown tag number. There is an exterior tire on the back of the vehicle.

She was described as a black girl who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and has brown eyes and dreadlocks with one white stripe in her hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.

Titusville police Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said the main priorities in the investigation are identifying the potential victim and locating the vehicle.

"Time is everything in this case and that's why we immediately initiated this full Child Abduction Response Team. We haven't let a second slip by and we're doing everything we can," Hutchinson said.

Authorities are contacting local schools to see if any students who match the girl's description missed class on Tuesday.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the girl is asked to call 911 or Titusville police at 321-264-7800.

