Mystery lingers over Amber Alert issued in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A search continues Wednesday for an unidentified girl who witnesses said was forced into an SUV in Titusville.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for the girl, who appeared to be 12-15 years old. Her name is not known, Titusville police said.

She was described as a black girl who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and has brown eyes and dreadlocks with one white stripe in her hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the girl was last seen in the 1600 block of Barna Avenue near Kings Court in Titusville. Police said the girl she was pulled into a vehicle by an unknown person.

Neighbors in the area said they've never seen the girl before.

"Our investigators have no reason to think that this witness information is not completely accurate. They have a fairly high confidence level based on the interviews and her description of the victim," Titusville police Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said.

The vehicle was described as a newer model, charcoal-colored SUV with an unknown tag number. There is a spare tire on the back of the vehicle.

"We have not located the suspect vehicle," Hutchinson said.

Police said there was a report of a missing girl in Titusville, but authorities determined that the cases are not connected.

"We've checked every location that we can possibly think of, so at this point we are relying on any of the tips that may come in on the identity of this victim," Hutchinson said.

An Amber Alert is a child abduction alert system, short for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. It's named after Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old abducted and murdered in Arlington, Texas in 1996. Reverse 911 is a public alert system for people and businesses alerting danger by sending a recorded voice message to landlines and registered cellphones within an area.

Titusville police, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, the FDLE and the FBI are investigating.

