Missing Orange County cat found in Merritt Island nearly 2 years later

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A cat missing from its owner in Orange County was found in Merritt Island nearly two years later.

The reunion happened at the Collins Animal Hospital in Merritt Island on Friday.

An employee found the cat named Prophet.

The cat had a microchip and after several phone calls the veterinarian was able to get in touch with the hospital that microchipped Prophet.

They were able to find the owner who lives in Orange County.

"I have cried, this is not possible. My mother loved this cat, I have all of siblings still and this a miracle," Judith Newberry said.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.