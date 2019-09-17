Missing Winter Park man found safe

PHOTO CREDIT: Winter Park Police

WINTER PARK, Fla. - UPDATE: Cornelius Van Dyke has been found safe, according to Winter Park police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officers with the Winter Park Police Department are searching for a man who has been missing for the past two days.

Police said the family of Cornelius Van Dyke said he was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday.

“None of Van Dyke’s family members have seen or heard from him since this time and are very worried about his well-being,” Winter Park police posted in a tweet.

Anyone with information on him is asked to call police at 407-644-1313.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

#UPDATE - Mr. Van Dyke has been located safe & healthy. TY for the retweets!



MISSING on 9/10/2019 the Winter Park Police Department took a report from the family of Cornelius Van Dyke who was last seen on 9/9/2019 at 10pm. — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.