Missing Winter Park man found safe

Cornelius Van Dyke located safe and healthy, police tweet

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist
PHOTO CREDIT: Winter Park Police

WINTER PARK, Fla. - UPDATE: Cornelius Van Dyke has been found safe, according to Winter Park police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officers with the Winter Park Police Department are searching for a man who has been missing for the past two days.

Police said the family of Cornelius Van Dyke said he was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday.

“None of Van Dyke’s family members have seen or heard from him since this time and are very worried about his well-being,” Winter Park police posted in a tweet.

Anyone with information on him is asked to call police at 407-644-1313.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

