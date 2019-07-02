Mom and kids rushed to hospital after Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said a mother and four kids were rushed to a local hospital after a hit-and-run crash on North Pine Hills Road in Orange County on Monday.

Investigators said the victims were hit by a passenger style van around 9:10 p.m.

Troopers are trying to find the vehicle that hit the victims.

The mother and the kids are expected to survive, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

“It really breaks your heart to see something like this, when somebody leaves the scene. They should do the right thing and come forward,” Jachles said.

This is a developing story, which we will update this story as more information becomes available.

