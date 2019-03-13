Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin drops lawsuit against family ahead of Apollo 11 anniversaries

Buzz Aldrin as grand marshal of the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11, 2017, in New York City.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Seeking to restore family harmony months before 50th anniversary celebrations of the first human moon landing, Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin has dropped a lawsuit that accused two of his children and the family foundation of abusing his finances and trust, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

His children, Andy and Jan, also have dismissed a legal effort to win guardianship of their father, an 89-year-old Satellite Beach resident whom they claimed suffers from dementia.

“This was the most charitable way to manage a difficult situation, as this year, which marks 50 years since we first step foot on the moon, is too important to my family, the nation and me," Aldrin said in a statement. "I’m looking forward to joining all my friends at the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary celebration at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Saturday, July 13 to celebrate — it will be an event to remember! Onward!"

The statement said Aldrin appreciated the support he has received since filing his lawsuit last summer and "believes these dismissals are the right thing to do and will help restore family harmony."

One of Aldrin's lawyers, Keith Durkin of the firm Baker Hostetler in Orlando, confirmed the dismissal of the guardianship and civil lawsuits.

Representatives for Andy and Jan Aldrin were not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated.

